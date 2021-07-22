Cancel
Dead Space Frostbite-Powered Remake Confirmed for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors have been circulating for a while, but today during EA Play Live 2021 it was confirmed that the long-neglected Dead Space franchise is making its comeback! As the rumors indicated, a remake of the original Dead Space is in the works at Montreal, Canadian-based Motive Studios. The remake is being built with the latest version of the Frostbite Engine, and in an interesting and welcome move, will be exclusive to PC and current/next-gen consoles. You can check out a quick teaser for the Dead Space remake below.

