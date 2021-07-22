Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Fix Discord app won’t open in Windows 11/10

The Windows Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a PC gamer, you may have encountered a couple of Discord errors on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 gaming rig. One of the issues you may experience is when you try to launch Discord, the app won’t just open. For some users, it does open but nothing appears on the screen, just a plain background appears on the screen and nothing else. In this post, we will offer the most suitable solutions you can try to successfully resolve this error.

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Click Time Language#Exit Settings#Discord Exe#Dns#Sfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Windows 10
Related
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Generic PnP Monitor driver issue on Windows 11/10

At times, a Windows user may encounter problems while connecting to an external monitor. They may either see an error message that says, “Failed to load hardware monitor” or their computer just doesn’t recognize the connected external monitor. Our solutions cater to either of the two issues. In this article, we are going to see how to fix the Generic PnP Monitor driver issue on Windows 11/10.
ComputersTom's Guide

Windows 11 is fixing a big Windows 10 mess — here’s how

Windows 11 is expected to go on sale this holiday season, and those who upgrade can look forward to a bevy of improvements to the way Windows works. One of the more exciting upgrades is coming to a small Windows tool that's easy to overlook, even though Windows users probably see it at least a dozen times a day: the Window context menu.
Technologywindowsreport.com

How to install a Windows 11 skin on your Steam app

Windows 11's new fluent design is one of the features that really stands out when looking at the new OS. However, this fresh design isn't yet available to all the apps we used on Windows 10, as users expected. However, there is now an unofficial patch that you can use...
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

DirectStorage won't be a Windows 11 exclusive after all

Microsoft revealed new gaming features for its Xbox consoles back in September 2020. DirectX 12 Ultimate would be coming to the system as well as the new DirectStorage API. The API, designed to "vastly reduce load times" of games, would also come to Windows PCs. In June 2020, Microsoft revealed...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Watch out for the latest Windows 11 and Windows 10 admin privileges vulnerability

A vulnerability has been discovered in Windows 10 and 11. Sensitive Registry files are vulnerable to low-privilege users. Passwords and more sensitive information are at risk. Update July 21, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. ET: Microsoft has confirmed the vulnerability's existence, labeling it CVE-2021-36934. It affects "Windows 10 version 1809 and newer operating systems," according to Microsoft.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix INET_E_DOWNLOAD_FAILURE error in Microsoft Edge on Windows 10

For those who use Microsoft Edge or Internet Explorer regularly, some of you may one day come across the INET_E_DOWNLOAD_FAILURE error. This tends to happen when users try to visit certain web pages, but at times, it will happen to every page, including those from big companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, etc.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Overscan in Windows 11/10 to Fit to Screen

Many Windows 10 users are complaining of Overscanning. Overscanning is when the display of your computer is so large that it exceeds the dimensions of your monitor or TV. It can be very frustrating but not anymore. In this article, we are going to see some easy methods to fix this Overscan issue in Windows 10 and make the display Fit to Screen.
Softwareitprospt.com

How To Fix Touchpad Scroll Not Working On Windows 10?

Why isn’t your touchpad scroll not working? How to fix this common issue on Windows 10? This post will solve all your irritating questions. Let’s read on!. Laptop users have recently complained that they are having trouble with touchpad scroll not working error. However, not all of them know the root causes of this problem as well as effective ways to solve it.
Educationonmsft.com

The Microsoft Store for Business and Education won't ship on Windows 11 and will reach EOL in 2023

Microsoft announced yesterday an important update for its Microsoft Store for Business and Education, which currently allows organizations to distribute the apps they want in their own private store on Windows 10 PCs. First of all, the Microsoft Store for Business and Education will be retired in the first quarter of 2023, confirming what previous reports have been suggesting since last year.
Computersgamepressure.com

Windows 10 With Windows 11 Features; Possible Game Performance Boost

One of the features of Windows 11, which were created with gamers in mind, will also appear in Windows 10. We are talking about DirectStorage, which will help us reduce loading times. Windows 11 puts some effort in making gamers' lives easier. The most important means to achieve this goal...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Google Chrome lagging and slow to open in Windows 11/10

Google Chrome has a huge chunk of the Windows browser market. It conquered the realm by being “Google” and has created a sort of monopoly that’s very difficult for any browser to breach. But as of now, its optimization on Windows has been subjected to a lot of criticism. Users are complaining about its sluggish behavior, frame drops, and lagging issues.
Softwareitprospt.com

Function Keys Not Working Windows 10: How To Fix This Issue?

Check our article to find solutions to fix this error “Function Keys Not Working Windows 10”. Let’s get started!. Are you unable to use function keys on your Windows 10? That happens to most computer users. Sometimes you may find none of the keys are working. As a result, you’re even thinking of going to the store to get a new one. So, read more to discover some solutions for this “Function Keys Not Working Windows 10” problem before purchasing a new keyboard!
Video Gameswindowsreport.com

Steam Deck might run Android apps through Windows 11

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. Valve is preparing to release the handheld Steam Deck gaming device in December 2021.
Computerswindowsreport.com

You can’t update Win32 apps via the Store on Windows 11

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. We all know that Microsoft is making some major changes when it comes to...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft acknowledges Windows 11 and Windows 10 admin privileges vulnerability

Microsoft acknowledges an admin privileges vulnerability in a new security advisory. The vulnerability affects PCs running Windows 11 or Windows 10. If exploited, the vulnerability could allow people with low privileges to access Registry files. Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs have a vulnerability that allows users with low privileges...
Softwarelifewire.com

Windows 11 Webcam Not Working? 14 Ways to Fix It

A webcam not working in Windows 11 can apply to a built-in camera or an external one. How to tell if the camera isn't detected? Simple: it could be displaying a black screen, the camera light might be off, or nothing happens when you try reaching the webcam. Why Your...
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Windows 10 KB5004237 fails to patch performance issues, but a fix is coming

Microsoft’s Windows 10 July 2021 update (KB5004237) fails to fix annoying performance or gaming issues, according to user reports. However, Microsoft seems to be aware of these reports and they’re working on yet another update that will address issues with power plans and Game mode. As we reported earlier this...
Softwaretechacrobat.com

Don’t overlook this warning of Windows 11

You are in danger if you download a faulty Windows 11 as it will bring malware to your device. And you know malware is software made to destroy the computers partially or completely. So, if you plan to download Windows 11, check the source, there is a possibility that Malware may have been introduced into your PC’s software. According to Cisco, Trojan viruses, spyware, viruses, worms, adware, and ransomware, all are examples of malware.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to fix Windows Defender service won’t start on Windows 10

Windows Defender is more than an anti-virus app. It provides lots of other protections as well such as ransomware protection, browser-based protection against malicious websites, and on-demand file scans. In order to do all this, it runs several underlying services. These services start automatically if Windows Defender is enabled. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy