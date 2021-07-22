Fix Discord app won’t open in Windows 11/10
As a PC gamer, you may have encountered a couple of Discord errors on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 gaming rig. One of the issues you may experience is when you try to launch Discord, the app won’t just open. For some users, it does open but nothing appears on the screen, just a plain background appears on the screen and nothing else. In this post, we will offer the most suitable solutions you can try to successfully resolve this error.www.thewindowsclub.com
Comments / 0