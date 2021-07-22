Rescuers searching, boy may have drowned in Kootenai River

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — Officials in northwestern Montana are searching for a 17-year-old boy who is feared drowned after falling into the Kootenai River east of Troy.

The boy was mountain biking with his brother on Tuesday evening when he fell into the river near the Kootenai Falls, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told The Western News. The 911 call came in at about 6:15 p.m.

Searchers used boats, personal watercraft and a helicopter on Tuesday evening but were unable to locate the boy. Efforts continued Wednesday with additional searchers and the use of drones. First responders will continue patrolling the banks and searching the river, Short said Thursday.

The missing teen’s name has not been released. Short said he believed the boy had recently moved to the area with his family.