Findings of investigation into alleged use of police ticket quotas the subject of July 22 special council meeting
At a July 22 special meeting, City Council will hear the findings of an independent investigation into a complaint lodged against the Richardson Police Department. The investigation is the result of an accusation against the department by officers who claim they are forced to meet citation and arrest quotas. A city spokesperson declined the opportunity to comment on the matter.communityimpact.com
