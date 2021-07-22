Review: OLD Is A Mixed Bag Of Big Ideas & Messy Execution, It's Shyamalan All Over
There is nothing even remotely subtle about M. Night Shyamalan's latest genre mindfuck, Old. The director, whose career has been a wildly uneven roller coaster ride since his magnificent debut with The Sixth Sense, has painted himself into a unfortunate corner as the-guy-with-the-twists. Old isn't exactly that movie, ie. The Village or Signs or Split or even the remarkably good Unbreakable, but yet somehow it's not-not that movie, if you know what I mean...screenanarchy.com
