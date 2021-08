FAIRBURY, Ill. — Nick Hoffman has had one incredible weekend at FALS. Just days after getting the phone call to drive Dirt Late Model Hall-of-Famer Scott Bloomquist’s Drydene Team Zero Race Cars No. 0 in the 31st Prairie Dirt Classic, the three-time DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals champion went out and dominated the modified competition Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway for his 19th tour victory of the season and second Modified PDC title of his career.