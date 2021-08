When it comes to luxury cars, few do it better than Bentley, and the Continental GT is the one to go for if you want the full-fat experience. This luxury saloon is not only a five-star hotel room on wheels, but it's pretty quick as well and was designed to cruise city streets in comfort, and comfortably cruise down highways at illegal speeds. For those that want to take that experience off-road, the company offers the Bentayga SUV. The Bentayga offers its owner true off-road capability (if they're willing to go there in a car that can easily cost up to $250,000), but Bentley still doesn't offer one crucial class of car: a pickup truck. Until now.