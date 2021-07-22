Cancel
Cavs Rumor: Magic and Raptors interested in trading up to No. 3

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleA new Cavs rumor has the Magic and Raptors interested in trading up. The Cavs are a source for hot-bed rumors at the moment. Whether it’s trading away Collin Sexton, who they may take in the upcoming NBA Draft, or if players they’re being tied to via free agency or trades, the Cavaliers are popping up quite a bit in the headlines these days. So it’s no wonder that there’s yet another rumor pertaining to the Cavs, but this time with their draft pick. Apparently, the Raptors and Magic are interested in moving up and swapping picks with the Cavs according to Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer.

