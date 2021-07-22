Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Trek finds happiness, manifests a new beginning with ‘For Now Pt. 1’

Columbus Alive
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks back, Trek Manifest got a FaceTime call from a friend, which he ignored, believing it to have been made in error. And then the friend called again. And again. So finally Trek relented and answered, at which point the friend informed him that not only had T-Pain played the Trek Manifest song “BL3$$3D” during a Twitch stream, but the “Buy U a Drank” rapper had absolutely lost his mind while doing so, letting out a series of high-pitched OOOOOHS!

www.columbusalive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T Pain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Beginning#Recording Equipment#Trek Manifest#Ooooohs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicearmilk.com

LACES finds fulfillment on her journey to joy in "Almost Happy"

Ever feel content just knowing that you are on the cusp of satisfaction? Passionate indie pop/rock talent LACES’ 90-esque melancholic single “Almost Happy” details just that. Her warm, smoky vocals pair seamlessly with the raw rock backdrop. Showcasing a truly captivating minimal and vast sound, LACES exudes a relaxed grunge a la The Smashing Pumpkins. In a mesmerizing, moody tone she sings, “Not sure how I feel but I’m sure I’ve seen enough/ Enough that the world would miss me a little/ Would they say I faked my way to the middle/ I’m getting older all the same.” As adults we arrive at a point where we feel comfortable with our place in life even if it is only somewhat gratifying.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Mýa Returns With “Worth It” Single

Mýa recently made an appearance on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” series for the 2021 BET Awards, joining dancehall legend Beenie Man for a rendition of their classic song “Girls Dem Sugar.” She has now released her first new tune in many moons, “Worth It,” introducing a new persona in the process: Mýa Lan$ky.
CelebritiesNME

Nicki Minaj teases “very very very important” announcement coming today

Nicki Minaj has told fans that she will be making an important announcement later today (July 8) via Instagram Live. The rapper, whose last album was 2018’s ‘Queen‘, said on Twitter that there is “something I URGENTLY need to share w/you guys”. She added that she will reveal all on her Instagram at 10.30pm EST sharp (3.30am BST, July 9), adding that she “won’t be late”.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
CelebritiesEssence

Yas, Queen! Lil Kim Is Serving Us Looks—And We Are Here For It

Hear ye, hear ye! The Queen Bee wants all eyes on her, and bay-by, she has our full attention. While Lil Kim has always been known to set trends, it should come as no surprise that the seasoned rapper and style icon is giving the people what they want this summer and we love it. Just recently, the 47-year-old mom showed up at Ahead Week Miami as a panelist dressed in a white Celine t-shirt ($415), white jeans, and a small Celine vertical mini tote ($1,300).
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Claims "100Ms" In His Latest IG Post

Lil Baby is worth one hundred million dollars. According to the rapper's latest post on Instagram, he's locked in his first $100 million, revealing his updated net worth in his caption. Wearing an all-Dior outfit in front of a gorgeous Mykonos landscape, Lil Baby told his fans that he reached...
Public Healthscoopnashville.com

Family says Phil Valentine in “grave condition, will take a miracle for him to survive” – on a ventilator with COVID19

The family of 99.7 WWTN’s Phil Valentine Monday morning posted on social media that the conservative talk radio host is gravely ill, and it will take a miracle for him to survive. He remains on life support at Williamson Medical Center, in need of ECMO, but not stable enough for transport. In addition to COVID-19, he is dealing with pneumonia, a secondary infection, irregular heart rate, AFIB, kidney failure, and uncontrolled blood pressure. The family has removed all health updates from public view.

Comments / 0

Community Policy