Trek finds happiness, manifests a new beginning with ‘For Now Pt. 1’
A few weeks back, Trek Manifest got a FaceTime call from a friend, which he ignored, believing it to have been made in error. And then the friend called again. And again. So finally Trek relented and answered, at which point the friend informed him that not only had T-Pain played the Trek Manifest song “BL3$$3D” during a Twitch stream, but the “Buy U a Drank” rapper had absolutely lost his mind while doing so, letting out a series of high-pitched OOOOOHS!www.columbusalive.com
Comments / 0