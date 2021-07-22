Lana Announced For Celebrity Reality TV Show

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva first shot to fame when Darcey appeared on the hit TLC reality show "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The chemistry between the twin sisters from Middletown, Connecticut was so abundant that they translated it into a spin-off show, "Darcey & Stacey." This reality show follows the Silva twins in their trials and travails with their new men. In Stacey's case, she's now married to Albania native Florian Sukaj. Meanwhile, Darcey is engaged to Georgi Rusev — and as is typical for Darcey, there's nothing but drama galore in store as Georgi is still legally married to his first wife, per ScreenRant, and chatting with Darcey's ex, Jesse Meester, for advice, per E! News.