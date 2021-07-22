Cancel
Lana Announced For Celebrity Reality TV Show

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has been announced for “The Surreal Life” on VH1. MTV Entertainment announced today that the iconic “Surreal Life” series will return this fall on VH1, re-imagined for new audiences 15 years later. The series was notorious for “celeb-reality” content, and this new season will feature 8 celebrities coming together for a “wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.”

www.wrestlinginc.com

