Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

PM urges Israelis to get vaccinated as delta variant spreads

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ounTR_0b4tOeeA00

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Thursday called upon hundreds of thousands of citizens who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus to get the shot. His appeal came as new infections climbed precipitously in recent weeks.

Naftali Bennett's televised address was the latest sign of concern in a country that has been among world leaders in vaccinating its people. Just a few weeks ago, Israel lifted almost all remaining virus restrictions.

But the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant has forced the government to reimpose the measures, including an indoor mask mandate and urge Israelis to postpone long-awaited vacations overseas.

Israel has seen new coronavirus cases rise in the past month, even though most of the population — over 56% of its 9.3 million people — has received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Most of the new coronavirus cases are of the delta variant, which has spread even among those vaccinated.

Earlier Thursday, the country's coronavirus cabinet recommended travel bans to the U.K., Turkey, Georgia and Cyprus in a bid to restrict entry of new infections. The recommendation is expected to be formally approved next week.

The Health Ministry recorded 1,336 new cases on Thursday. The vast majority of the new cases in the past month have shown only mild symptoms, but at least 73 people have had serious cases of COVID-19. That is well below the more than 1,000 serious cases treated each day at the height of the pandemic, but up from 19 in mid-June.

“Our challenge is clear: all Israelis who can get vaccinated, should go get vaccinated,” Bennett said. “Vaccine refusers are endangering the health, surroundings and freedom of all Israeli citizens. They are endangering our freedom to work, the freedom of our children to learn, the freedom to celebrate festivities with the family.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israelis#Delta#Turkey#Ap#Pfizer Biontech#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Massachusetts Statenewbedfordguide.com

Delta variant detected in Massachusetts cluster; residents urged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced that genetic sequencing of initial samples associated with the recent COVID-19 cluster in Provincetown tested positive for the Delta variant. While DPH has identified cases in the cluster associated with vaccinated individuals, the total number of cases among vaccinated people in Massachusetts remains extremely low, at 0.1% or 5,166 cases out of over 4.3 million fully vaccinated residents.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci says US is on 'trajectory that looks strikingly similar' to the UK and predicts America will record up to 200,000 cases per day before infections start falling

The nation's top infectious disease expert says the U.S. is currently on a trajectory in its Indian 'Delta' Covid outbreak that is similar to the one seen in the UK earlier this year. In a conversation with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Israeli PM urges global action against Iran over attack

Jerusalem [Palestine], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel is gathering international support for action against Iran over an alleged attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Gulf last week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday. During a tour to the army's northern command headquarters, Bennett said that Israel is able...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Israeli PM says Iran behind deadly drone attack on oil tank

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Iran was behind the deadly drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman last week. "I declare unequivocally: Iran carried out the attack against the ship," Bennett said at the start of...
Middle Eastcommunitynewscorp.com

New corona restrictions in Israel

Due to the rapid increase in the number of corona, Israel has imposed new restrictions. For example, a mask requirement again applies for outdoor events with more than 100 attendees, the Corona firm decided at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Even events with less than 100 participants are only allowed to visit those who have been vaccinated, cured or people with a negative corona test result. Children must now also test negative on the corona test when entering. The new regulations are due to come into force on Sunday.
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

British navy group: 'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The British navy warned of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, though the circumstances remained unclear. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

German health ministers weigh Covid-19 jabs for teenagers, boosters

Berlin — German state health ministers are to discuss plans to offer vaccinations against Covid-19 to teenagers, and the question of whether to offer booster shots, in a video session on Monday afternoon. The federal Health Ministry has proposed a draft resolution to offer young people between the ages of...
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

Israeli Foreign Ministry: EU sending rep to Raisi’s swearing-in ‘puzzling’

Israel is less than enthusiastic about the European Union’s decision to send a high-level representative to attend the swearing-in of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday. On Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Hayat tweeted: “The decision of the European Union to send a senior representative to the swearing-in ceremony of...
New York City, NYPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: NYC to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and gyms

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone wanting to dine indoors or work out in a gym on Tuesday. The mandate “Key to NYC Pass,” will start in mid-August and will be phased to full effect by Sept. 13, according to NBC News. The program will also apply to other indoor activities like performances, according to the New York Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy