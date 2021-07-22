Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro

By Sommer Brokaw
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjWIs_0b4tOMxC00
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a press conference to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Brasilia, Brazil, on March 18, 2020. File Photo by Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE

July 22 (UPI) -- YouTube has removed videos Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro posted to his channel for violating rules against making false COVID-19 claims.

The online video sharing platform said Bolsonaro violated company policies regarding COVID-19 misinformation and promotion of unproven cures.

"Our policies don't allow content that claims hydroxychloroquine and/or Ivermectin are effective to treat or prevent COVID-19, and claims that masks don't work to prevent the spread of the virus," YouTube said, according to The New York Times. "This is in line with the guidance of local and global health authorities, and we update our policies as guidance changes."

YouTube added that it took down the post "after careful review" and without regard to politics.

The move makes YouTube the latest online platform to remove posts from Bolsonaro, who has disparaged vaccines, masks and lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There were protests earlier this year in Brazil calling for his removal from office over his response to the pandemic.

Bolsonaro prompted more protests earlier this month over his alleged involvement in a vaccine corruption scandal. He's accused of overlooking warnings to secure millions of vaccines without complete clinical trials.

Last year, Facebook removed one of Bolsonaro's videos for violating polices against misinformation, and Twitter required him to remove the video himself.

Brazil currently has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases and second-highest number of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. It trails only the United States and India in cases and only the United States in deaths.

Nearly 17% of Brazil's population has been fully vaccinated, according to a global vaccine tracker.

Amid record-setting COVID-19 deaths and surging cases in Brazil in March, especially among younger people being infected by a more contagious variant, military and government officials said Bolsonaro pressured them to prevent COVID-19 lockdown orders.

In particular, Brazil's attorney general Andre Levi resigned after refusing to sign Bolsonaro's lawsuit to lift lockdown orders in three states. Commanders also resigned in protest over disagreement about the firing of defense minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva.

Allies say Bolsonaro fired Azevedo because he didn't meet his demand to prevent COVID-19 lockdowns.

Bolsonaro's efforts to overturn the restrictions were defeated in Brazil's Supreme Court.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
154K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Brazilian#The New York Times#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
India
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro spends a THIRD day in the hospital but staff says he's recovering after doctors removed a gastric catheter: They're monitoring an intestinal blockage tied to the stabbing he suffered in 2018

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in the hospital Friday after doctors yesterday said they had removed a gastric catheter, but didn't say when he will be discharged. The 66-year-old is hospitalized at Vila Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo, where he is being treated for an intestinal blockage linked to the abdominal stabbing he suffered while campaigning in September 2018.
Behind Viral VideosGizmodo

YouTube Deletes Videos From President Hiccups

YouTube and Brazilian surgeons agree on one thing: belatedly pumping out President Jair Bolsonaro’s pent-up excretions. The far-right leader—who news sources reported recently had to have a liter of backed-up fluid removed from his stomach after an intestinal blockage caused him to hiccup for over 10 days—has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic living in its own fabricated alternate reality. Bolsonaro’s government has downplayed and lied about the scale and danger of the pandemic while promoting quack cures, attacking scientists and health authorities, and laughing off claims their reckless approach was tantamount to genocide by proxy. YouTube has now taken down 15 of Bolsonaro’s videos for violating its policies on coronavirus disinformation, the BBC reported on Wednesday, at least one of which was first posted nearly two months ago.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
IBTimes

YouTube Suspends Sky News Australia Channel

YouTube said Sunday it had barred Sky News Australia from uploading new content for one week, citing concerns about Covid-19 misinformation. The move comes after a review of posts uploaded by the Rupert Murdoch-owned TV channel, which has a substantial online presence. "We have clear and established Covid-19 medical misinformation...
WorldMarietta Daily Journal

Brazil’s Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after blockage

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, according to the latest medical bulletin, a day after his doctors declared his condition “really good.”. The 66-year-old leader was admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital on Wednesday for partial intestinal obstruction. In a Twitter post on Saturday he...
AmericasThe Guardian

Brazilian protesters call for Jair Bolsonaro to be impeached

Protesters took to the streets in several Brazilian cities on Saturday to demand the impeachment of Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s far right president whose popularity has fallen in recent weeks amid corruption scandals against the backdrop of the pandemic. This week, news broke that Brazil’s defence ministry told congressional leadership...
Advocacyhoustonianonline.com

Demonstrations in Brazil demand the removal of Jair Bolzano

(CNN) – Struggles against the President Brazil, Jair Bolsanaro, began Saturday afternoon in dozens of cities in Brazil. Organized by social movements and left-wing parties, protesters are demanding the removal of Bolsanaro and more vaccines against Govt-19, which has already killed more than 548,000 people in South America, according to Johns Hopkins University.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Thousands take part in pro-Bolsonaro rallies in Brazil

Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in several cities Sunday to support far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in protest against the country's electronic voting system. Thousands of Brazilians have taken part in protests against his leadership.
POTUSThe Guardian

‘They’re killing people’: Biden slams Facebook for Covid disinformation

Joe Biden says social media platforms such as Facebook “are killing people” for allowing disinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform, as the administration continued criticising the company. “They’re killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” the...
Behind Viral VideosWashington Post

Facebook and YouTube spent a year fighting covid misinformation. It’s still spreading.

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter all banned harmful covid-related misinformation as the pandemic took hold throughout the world. But the false claims are still proliferating. On YouTube, the accounts of six out of 12 anti-vaccine activists identified by the Center for Countering Digital Hate as being responsible for creating more than half the anti-vaccine content shared on social media are easily searchable and still posting videos. On Facebook, researchers at the left-leaning advocacy group Avaaz ran an experiment in June in an effort to show how anti-vaccine material gets pushed to people. Two brand-new accounts it set up were recommended 109 pages containing anti-vaccine information in just two days.
Public HealthPosted by
The Intercept

“Worst of Brazil”: Covid-19 Vaccine Corruption Implicates Top Bolsonaro Allies

Brazil’s failure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and promptly purchase vaccines has largely been attributed to ideology — the economic libertarianism and anti-science stances of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. As a steady stream of revelations of multimillion-dollar kickback schemes in vaccine purchases emerges, however, another possible motive is emerging: maximizing profit.
Behind Viral Videossecurityboulevard.com

Anti-Vax Lies Spread on YouTube—Paid for ‘by Russian PR Company’

Disinformation is rife on social media: No news here. But shadowy interests are paying so-called “influencers” to spread it. The latest scandal is a Russian PR firm paying YouTubers to flog a made-up story about vaccines killing people. Hey, Vladimir—you know what really kills people? Not getting vaccinated. The motivation...
Posted by
Daily Mail

YouTube BANS Sky News Australia over videos that question the effectiveness of masks and lockdowns because they break so-called 'Covid misinformation' rules

Google has banned Sky News Australia from uploading content to YouTube for one week after the news platform allegedly breached its rules on spreading so-called 'Covid misinformation'. According to the channel, the videos that provoked the censorship included 'debates around whether masks were effective and whether lockdowns were justified when...
EconomyUS News and World Report

In Bolsonaro's Backyard, Brazil Central Bank Pressures Banks to Hew to Greener Line

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is preparing to require banks to account for potential losses from climate change-related phenomena such as droughts, floods and forest fires, in stress tests, positioning itself as a global leader in ESG-based financial sector regulation. The move is taking place under the leadership...

Comments / 0

Community Policy