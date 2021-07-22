Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Firefighters battle multiple fires in Paso Robles

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 12 days ago
PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services battled multiple fires over the past two days.

On July 20 at around 3:10 p.m., firefighters with the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and CAL FIRE responded to a vegetation fire in the Salinas River north of Highway 46.

The fire was three-fourths acres and was contained within 20 minutes. The fire was fully extinguished two hours later.

This fire was determined to be human-caused.

On July 21 at around 4:45 p.m., firefighters with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fully involved car fire that spread to other cars in the area on the 100 block of Spring Street.

During their response to the car fire, a vegetation fire broke out on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive.

Firefighters were able to put out the car fires with two cars being destroyed.

The vegetation fire was contained at 20 x 20.

Firefighters say there were no injuries from these fires.

The post Firefighters battle multiple fires in Paso Robles appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 3

