Despite Apple’s best efforts to keep upcoming products under wraps, there has been no shortage of iPhone 13 rumors over the past few months. With August right around the corner, I think it’s fair to say that we now have a pretty good grasp on what Apple’s next-gen iPhone will bring to the table. While there’s certainly a chance Apple still has a few surprises in store for us, a good number of iPhone 13 features have already leaked. This, of course, is just par for the course for unreleased Apple products. The reality is that Apple’s supply chain is simply...