Ryan Crouser begins his quest to repeat as Olympic shot put champion when the track and field action continues Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. Crouser, who beat U.S. rival Joe Kovacs for gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, set the world record in the event last month at the U.S. Olympic trials with a throw of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Men’s shot put qualifying begins at 3:15 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday. Crouser, who starred at Gresham’s Barlow High School, is in qualifying Group B, which has a scheduled start of 4:40 a.m. PT.