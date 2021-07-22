Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Dr. Dre’s Monthly Spousal Support to Nicole Young Revealed

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GWrh_0b4tMgU200
Getty Images

A month after a judge signed off on the dissolution of the marriage of Dr. Dre and Nicole Young, there is a new update on spousal support.

In court documents obtained by "Extra," Dre has been ordered to pay $293,306 per month to Young in spousal support starting next month.

Dre will pay that amount until Young remarries or gets into a domestic partnership.

Along with the money, Dre will also pay for all the expenses related to their Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes, where she and her mom are residing.

Page Six was the first to report the news.

In January, Dre agreed to a deal with Nicole that paid her $2 million in temporary spousal support to cover her expenses until April.

After filing for divorce last year, Nicole demanded $2 million per month in spousal support to maintain her lifestyle, as well as $5 million for her legal expenses.

Young filed divorce papers after 24 years of marriage. They have two adult children together, so custody and child support are not an issue.

Comments / 4

extratv

extratv

42K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spousal Support#Child Support#Malibu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Trouble Relationshiphotnewhiphop.com

Babyface & Wife Nicole Patenburg Divorce After 7 Years: Report

The "Seven Year Itch" has struck again, and it's reported that another Hollywood couple is calling it quits. Babyface is hailed as one of the most celebrated musicians in the industry as he's known for producing and-or writing dozens upon dozens of hits for artists like Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Toni Braxton TLC, Usher, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Backstreet Boys, Fall Out Boy, Brandy, Tamia, and many, many more.
RelationshipsTMZ.com

'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Dating Leticia Cline After Divorce

"American Pickers" star Michael Wolfe is already off the market ... he's got himself a hot new girlfriend on the heels of his wife filing for divorce. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Mike's dating a model named Leticia Cline. She's a bit of a reality TV star herself, having appeared on the old WB dating show "Beauty and The Geek."
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Dr. Dre Seen With Mystery Woman In 1st Pic After Being Ordered To Pay Ex Nicole Young $300K A Month

Amid messy divorce proceedings with Nicole Young, rapper Dr. Dre was spotted out with a mystery woman in Los Angeles this week. A year after his split from Nicole Young, Dr. Dre has been spotted out with a mystery woman. The rapper, real name Andre Young, 56, stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 29 and met up with a dark-haired woman in an orange dress ahead of the weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
Relationship AdviceBillboard

Babyface and Wife Nicole Pantenburg Are Ending Their Marriage

Legendary singer-songwriter-producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and his wife of seven years, Nicole Pantenburg, have announced that they are splitting up. As first reported by TMZ, the couple -- who married in 2014 and have one daughter together, Payton Nicole, 12 -- did not give a reason for ending their marriage, but expressed their mutual respect for one another in a joint statement to the site.
Relationshipsphilasun.com

Derek Fisher and former VH1 “Basketball Wives” cast member Gloria Govan got married

Farewell to Biz Markie — the beloved rapper passed away in hospice care on July 17 at the age of 57 after suffering from type 2 diabetes. In June 2021, rumors swirled that the popular emcee had died. However, his representative made a statement that Biz — whose birth name was Marcel Hall — suffered a stroke and was admitted into hospice. Biz was best known for his beat box skills and his hit single, “Just A Friend.” Born in Harlem, he grew up on Long Island, and was affectionately known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop.” Said LL Cool J on a video he posted on social media, “I’m glad we got to do what we got to do towards the game. Love you Bro.” Our condolences go out to Biz’s wife and his family. In other sad news, according to TMZ, Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie tragically died of an alleged drug overdose while celebrating her 61 birthday on July 18 in Oakland, California, after suffering a relapse …..
Trouble RelationshipHollywood Life

Nicole Pantenburg: 5 Things To Know About Babyface’s Wife As The Pair File For Divorce

After over seven years of marriage, Babyface and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are filing for divorce. R&B star Babyface, 62, and his wife Nicole “Nikki” Pantenburg, 48, announced that they’re filing for divorce on Wednesday July 14. The singer, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, and his wife said that they’re calling it a day with a joint statement to People. “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” the couple said. The pair mentioned how important their daughter, Peyton, 12, is in the next steps. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family,” the statement said. Here is everything you need to know about Nicole!
Relationship Advicethesource.com

Babyface and His Wife to Call it Quits on Marriage

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is about to once again become a single man. TMZ reports he and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are headed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The two released a joint statement, “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“
Trouble RelationshipGossip Cop

How Much Dr. Dre’s Ex Wife Receives Monthly From Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce is winding to a close, and Nicole stands to collect a jaw-dropping amount of spousal support following a judge’s ruling. The divorce case has dragged on for quite a while now, with Nicole alleging that she suffered physical and verbal abuse from her now ex-husband, whom she wed in 1996. The payments have been ordered to begin by August 1 and will make Nicole a very rich woman before the year is out.
RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Issa Rae is married

We may still be waiting to see who (if anyone) her character on "Insecure" ends up with, but in real life, Issa Rae is now a married woman.
RelationshipsPosted by
rolling out

Dr. Dre ordered to pay millions to his estranged wife Nicole

Dr. Dre has been ordered by a Los Angeles County judge to pay his estranged wife millions of dollars in alimony. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the judge ordered Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, to pay Nicole Young more than $3.5 million per year. This breaks down to nearly $300K per month, every month, until such time that she remarries or dies.
RelationshipsVulture

Dr. Dre Ordered to Cough Up the Big Bucks in Spousal Support to Estranged Wife

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael R. Powell has ordered Dr. Dre to pay his estranged wife Nicole Young almost $300,000 in spousal support per month for the foreseeable future, potentially for life. Dr. Dre, 56, who’s real name is Andre Young, must now pay Nicole, his wife of 24 years, monthly spousal support in the exact amount of $293,306 starting August 1. (Last September, Nicole originally asked the court to order Dre to pay her monthly spousal fees in the amount of $1.9 million.) According to a report of the proceedings issued from the estranged couple’s hearing on July 20, these payments are to “continue in a like manner until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party, or until further order of the court.” Dre was also ordered to continue to pay expenses on their Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes and to pay for Nicole’s health insurance.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Reason why rich people may fall into poverty - divorce! Kelly Clarkson must pay $200, 000 to ex-husband per month

Good thing Kelly Clarkson is on her way to making Ellen DeGeneres money, because becoming Miss Independent in her love life won’t come cheap. The Grammy-winning singer has been ordered to temporarily pay her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, nearly $200,000 in spousal and child support each month, according to People, amid her ongoing divorce from the music manager.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WSB Radio

Dr. Dre ordered to pay Nicole Young $3.5M annually in alimony

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Dre will be paying his former wife straight out of his pocket to the tune of $3.5 million annually. A Los Angeles court on Tuesday ordered the rapper-turned-mogul to pay Young, 51, $293,306 monthly in spousal support, People reported. The payment covers the expenses of the couple’s California homes in Malibu and Pacific Palisades and Young’s health insurance, according to the website.
RelationshipsPosted by
rolling out

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds seeks joint custody of daughter

Babyface is seeking joint custody of his daughter. The 62-year-old star — whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds — and Nicole Pantenburg announced earlier this month they had split after seven years of marriage and now the “Every Time I Close My Eyes” singer has filed a response to his estranged wife’s divorce petition.

Comments / 4

Community Policy