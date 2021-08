In a 17-5 vote, the University of California’s Board of Regents approved a multi-year tuition and financial aid plan to raise tuition across the UC campus system on July 22. This is the first tuition increase to be approved since 2017, and it will entail a 4.2% increase in tuition fees to be applied to incoming undergraduates beginning in fall 2022. For these incoming students, the yearly tuition will remain the same for up to six years. Included within the tuition increase is a 2% surcharge for next year’s incoming undergraduates, which will decline in amount for each subsequent class until its elimination in 2026. Undergraduates in the following years will receive a tuition increase based on inflation upon their arrival. Their yearly tuition will also remain unchanged for up to six years.