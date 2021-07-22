Officials identify 1 of 2 bodies found behind Henry Co. shopping center as missing DeKalb woman

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators confirm to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that one of the bodies found in a wooded area behind a busy Henry County shopping center, is that of a missing DeKalb County woman.

Mirsha Victor, 23, was killed in Stockbridge earlier this month but her body had not be found up until Tuesday.

Dennis Lane, Ronisha Preckwinkle and Cleounsee Fisher have all been arrested and charged with murder following the discovery of the bodies Tuesday.

Officials are still working to identify the second woman.

