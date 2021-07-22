Aaron Rodgers: NFL Insider Shares Important Update on Packers Quarterback Ahead of Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp next week and are hoping Aaron Rodgers will be in attendance. But it looks like the Packers won't know Rodgers' next move until the players arrive in Green Bay to get ready for the 2021 season. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport appeared on NFL Total Access on Wednesday and revealed the latest on Rodgers' drama with the Packers.popculture.com
