Flash Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Coconino Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Central and portions of northern Arizona, including areas from the Grand Canyon to Window Rock southward. * Through Saturday evening. * Periods of widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue at least through Saturday evening. Areas of heavy rainfall will likely lead to flash flooding in washes, creeks, and poor drainage areas. Burn scars from recent wildfires will be especially prone to flash flooding.