South Pasadena, FL

South Pasadena Walmart Neighborhood Market shopping center sold for $32M

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
 12 days ago
The South Pasadena Shopping Center at 6818 Gulfport Blvd. S, which is anchored by a Walmart Neighborhood, has sold to a New York real estate investment firm for $32.65 million. [ Branch Properties ]

A South Pasadena shopping center anchored by a Walmart Neighborhood Market has sold to a New York real estate investment firm for $32.6 million.

The South Pasadena Shopping Center at 6818 Gulfport Blvd. S, near the corner of Gulfport Boulvevard S and Pasadena Ave. S, sold earlier this month to a limited liability corporation called South Pasadena R2G LLC, representing New York’s RPT Realty, which owns dozens of shopping centers nationwide.

Previous owners Branch Properties, based in Atlanta, paid $26.1 million for the property in 2018, according to Pinellas County property records.

The 165,746-square-foot shopping center has more than 30 tenants, including Ace Hardware, CVS and Anytime Fitness.

“Located in one of the most densely populated regions in Florida, the shopping center has long served as a staple for the surrounding community and will continue to be a place where a diverse tenant lineup can thrive,” Branch chief information officer Jesse Shannon said in a statement.

RPT Realty operates about 50 shopping centers nationwide. Among its 14 in Florida are centers in Clearwater, Land O’ Lakes and Lakeland.

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

