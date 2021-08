Submitted by the Washington State Department of Health. The Washington State Department of Health is concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations being seen across the state due to the spread of the delta variant. Over the past four days, an average of 1,500 new cases has been reported each day. Hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen to date in 2021 due to increased COVID-19 transmission, patient demand, and hospital staffing challenges. Aug. 3’s data dashboard update will reflect the following increases: