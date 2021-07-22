Cancel
Massachusetts State

Mass. must lead in combating climate crisis

By Gordon M. Burnes
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIX MONTHS into President Biden’s first year in office, we are witnessing a profound reversal of the anti-environment legacy that his predecessor left behind. Our federal government is poised to make meaningful progress toward combatting climate change. Indeed, the Biden administration recently committed to reducing US greenhouse emissions by 50 percent by 2030. With bold climate action from our federal leaders, it is tempting to overlook the role of state governments in this fight. Doing so fails to recognize that much of the federal government’s broad vision and funding to combat the climate crisis will be delegated to states, who will be tasked with devising and implementing innovative solutions.

