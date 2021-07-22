Sabres focused on draft but all eyes still on Jack Eichel leading up to Friday night

Arguably the most interesting thing to come out of the draft this year doesn’t involve the new draftees for the Buffalo Sabres. No, the most interesting thing to come out of this year’s draft is the situation brewing between the Sabres and captain Jack Eichel. It was widely believed that Eichel would be traded away this past weekend along with now former Sabres Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, but that never materialized. Eichel’s management agency told the media on Sunday that he’s likely to be traded in the next week, but Kevyn Adams says he’s prepared to go to training camp with Eichel still on the roster.