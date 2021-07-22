Cancel
Sabres focused on draft but all eyes still on Jack Eichel leading up to Friday night

By Heather Prusak
WIVB
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – All eyes are still on Jack Eichel when it comes to the Sabres, as this has been the case since the season ended. The NHL draft starts Friday night and this is usually when many trades and deals are made. So Eichel watch will ramp up even more as the draft approaches especially if Sabres general managers Kevyn Adams is looking to get another first-round pick in a deal for Eichel or any other picks in this year’s draft as well.

www.wivb.com

