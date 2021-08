U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Mark Kelly (D- Ariz.) along with Representatives Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) applauded the progress made on their bipartisan VA Quality Health Care Accountability and Transparency Act as it was passed by the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee with unanimous support. The legislation was introduced by the group in April to improve the way the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) shares its performance metrics with veterans, their caregivers, and the public.