The ninth generation of consoles isn’t even a year old but it’s still interesting to look at the strategies that Microsoft and Sony are employing. While the former is all about support across generations, backwards compatibility and cloud gaming, the latter is leaning more into high-profile exclusives (though some like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and the next God of War are coming to PS4 as well as PS5). Given the similar technologies in the Xbox Series X and PS5, it’s interesting to note the subtle differences in their make-up.