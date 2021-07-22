Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groton, MA

Leominster High School student drowns in Groton river, according to authorities

leominsterchamp.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old Leominster High School student drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming with friends in the Squannacook River in Groton, according to authorities. “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of one of our students at Leominster High School who lost his life in a drowning accident yesterday,” Leominster Superintendent of Schools Paula Deacon said in a statement released Thursday morning. “We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts in the following days. Our crisis team is in place and will be available to offer support to anyone who needs it.”

www.leominsterchamp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leominster, MA
Crime & Safety
Groton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Groton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Leominster, MA
Education
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Leominster, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming#Leominster High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy