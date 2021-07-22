Leominster High School student drowns in Groton river, according to authorities

A 17-year-old Leominster High School student drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming with friends in the Squannacook River in Groton, according to authorities. “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of one of our students at Leominster High School who lost his life in a drowning accident yesterday,” Leominster Superintendent of Schools Paula Deacon said in a statement released Thursday morning. “We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts in the following days. Our crisis team is in place and will be available to offer support to anyone who needs it.”