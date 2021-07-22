Tim Burton-inspired 'Lost in Random' comes to consoles and PC on September 10th

Buka Entertainment and Cafundo Creative Studio revealed this week that they will be releasing Tetragon on PC and consoles next month. This is a brand new puzzle adventure title that will have you seeking out the secrets within the woods. But will you find what you're looking for before being swallowed up by the woods around you? If you'd like to test the game out, you're in luck, as there is a free demo available now featuring the first chapter on on Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.