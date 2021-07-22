Cancel
Tim Burton-inspired 'Lost in Random' comes to consoles and PC on September 10th

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 12 days ago

Electronic Arts will release Lost in Random, the latest entry in its ongoing Originals lineup, on September 10th, the publisher announced today during its EA Play Live event. First announced last year, the Tim Burton-inspired adventure game is the latest project from Fe developer Zoink. In Lost in Random, your character Even is on a mission to save her sister. A die named Dicey will join your quest, and their abilities are essential to your success. In its moment-to-moment gameplay, Lost in Random is a mix of a third-person adventure title and deck-building games like Slay the Spire and Griftlands.

