Bad Axe council approves donation program for city parks

By Robert Creenan
manisteenews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bad Axe City council has launched a program for those who want to make donations for any of the city’s parks. The Memorial Tree, Bench and Receptable Program allows such donations to last beyond the immediate impact and helps the betterment of the community. For those wishing to make...

