Do you have at least your first vaccine? The Missouri Lottery might give you $10k if you register here

By Aubrie Lawrence
thepitchkc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you vaccinated? Who are we kidding, you’re reading this. You’re probably vaccinated. Well now is your chance to win $10,000. Partnering with the Missouri Lottery, Gov. Mike Parson announced the “MO VIP” vaccine incentive program to encourage those still not vaccinated to get their shots. The program has three categories. Red, for adults who received at least one dose after July 21, white, for adults who received at least one dose before July 21, and blue, for minors that have gotten at least one shot. The first drawing will start on Aug. 13 and continue every two weeks until Oct. 8.

