Youth Baseball Tryouts for Park City Baseball League

Park City Baseball is hosting fall tryouts for youth ages 8 to 14 on August 2nd and 3rd. Monday, August 2nd from 5-6:30 pm, tryouts for 11u & 12u team will be at TMJH Baseball Field and tryouts for the 13u & 14u team will be held at PCHS Baseball Field. Tuesday, August 3rd from 5-6:30pm tryouts for 8u, 9u, & 10u team will be held at PCHS Little League Field. For registration and more information, go to Parkcitybaseball.org.