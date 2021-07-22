Cancel
Park City, UT

Youth Baseball Tryouts for Park City Baseball League

KPCW
Park City Baseball is hosting fall tryouts for youth ages 8 to 14 on August 2nd and 3rd. Monday, August 2nd from 5-6:30 pm, tryouts for 11u & 12u team will be at TMJH Baseball Field and tryouts for the 13u & 14u team will be held at PCHS Baseball Field. Tuesday, August 3rd from 5-6:30pm tryouts for 8u, 9u, & 10u team will be held at PCHS Little League Field. For registration and more information, go to Parkcitybaseball.org.

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

