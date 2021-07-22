Huge internet outage affects PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Fortnite and more
Numerous major gaming online services and well-known websites suffered an internet outage today, causing PlayStation, Xbox and more issues. According to dozens of reports making their way across the web, various online services dropped offline including the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam. NME has confirmed the former two. Unsurprisingly, many users have shared their annoyance at not being able to access these services.www.nme.com
