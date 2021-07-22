Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Huge internet outage affects PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Fortnite and more

By Matthew Forde
NME
 12 days ago

Numerous major gaming online services and well-known websites suffered an internet outage today, causing PlayStation, Xbox and more issues. According to dozens of reports making their way across the web, various online services dropped offline including the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam. NME has confirmed the former two. Unsurprisingly, many users have shared their annoyance at not being able to access these services.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Network#The Playstation Network#Xbox Live And Steam#Nme#Akamai Technologies#Dns#Psn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Ferrari
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox Live, PSN and Steam services temporarily unavailable due to Akamai outage

All three major gaming services, Xbox Live, PSN, and Steam, suddenly stopped working a while ago and it seems that a certain DNS service was the cause. The three game services suddenly shut down for a few minutes to an hour, but came back online after a particular DNS service was fixed. The Akamai Edge DNS service was out of order and that caused the gaming services to go offline. The service sent a statement regarding the matter:
Video GamesSiliconera

PSN, Xbox Live, and Steam Down During Akamai Outage

It seems multiple game services are currently out, following an Akamai Edge DNS Service outage. It seems the outage resulted in the PlayStation Network, Steam, and Xbox Live being down. There are no details yet about how long it might last. On Akamai’s end, it noted that the company is aware of and investigating the issue. The statement was issued at 16:09 UTC on July 22, 2021.
InternetRochester Sentinel

Massive outage hits internet

"Much of the internet has stopped working amid a widespread outage across different apps and websites." This is according to a report from the Independent. The news outlet said online stores such as Amazon, airlines including Delta, games including Call of Duty, streaming services such as HBO Max, and a range of banks were unavailable, according to tracking website Down Detector.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Big Sales on PlayStation, Xbox, and Epic Games Store

Summer sales are here and game companies wanna make sure you’re not just sweating sweat but also uh, sweating games? The Summer sales are live on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Epic Games digital storefronts. The Epic Games Store Summer Sale runs from July 22nd to August 5th so plan accordingly...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Evertried announced For Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

Ready for a new tactical roguelite? DANGEN Entertainment have today announced that they will be publishing Evertried, the isometric, tactical roguelite that has been created by Lunic Games/Danilo Domingues. And the best thing about it? It’ll be releasing on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC in the Fall of 2021. Accompanied...
InternetPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Massive internet outage affecting businesses, including net hosting sites

A massive outage is affecting popular websites on Thursday, according to service monitor Down Detector. According to the outage site, the affected websites include banks, brokerages, credit agencies airlines, gambling and online gaming. They all began going down after 11:30 a.m. They include the following: Vanguard, US Bank, Southwest Airlines,...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

3 Ways Xbox Is Beating PlayStation in the Console Wars

The console wars have been going on for some time, and the leader is never set in stone. As soon as one system has been enjoying more popularity for a while, its competitor swoops in with a big change to steal the spotlight. At this time, we're confident that Xbox...
Technologywmleader.com

Banks, brokerages, PSN, the Steam Store and more are down in massive internet outage

Many websites, including banking pages, brokerages, and gaming services, have been affected by what looks to be a major internet outage. As website owners and companies that run services that provide the backbone of the web scramble to solve the issue, consumers have been left unable to access services like Ally Bank, Fidelity, Sony’s PlayStation Network, Airbnb, and more.
Video Gamesthefandomentals.com

Hunt: Showdown’s New Map, Desalle, Now Available On Live PC Servers Today, On Xbox & PlayStation Platforms Early August

Hunt: Showdown’s brand-new map, DeSalle, is officially available on PC, as of today – and on Xbox and PlayStation networks in early August, following a soft launch on the test servers. The map brings a fresh new setting to the game, giving players 16 new compounds to explore. DeSalle joins the other maps of Stillwater Bayou and Lawson Delta.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Why is the PlayStation Network busy?

There could be several reasons that your network connection is not working on your PlayStation console. It could be on your side, or it could be because PlayStation’s servers are overloaded with players attempting to into it. The worst case would be that there’s something on PlayStation’s side, and they’re experiencing network errors with multiple users all at the same time. In this guide, we detail some of the common reasons why the PlayStation Network is busy.
InternetPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Major internet outage affects airlines, retailers, finance

A widespread internet outage traced to a major infrastructure company hit commercial websites Thursday, affecting companies from Amazon to UPS. The internet tracking company Downdetector reported the first outages at 11:48 and listed airlines, retailers and finance companies as among those affected. Akmai Technologies tweeted that it may be the...
TechnologyWashington Examiner

Internet outage hits major companies and Olympics websites

A major internet outage caused servers for several major websites to go down on Thursday, including the Tokyo Olympics webpage. Reports of accessibility problems involved the websites for Sony's PlayStation Network, booking services such as Airbnb, and banks such as Capital One and American Express. Most of the spikes began at roughly 11:40 a.m. EDT, according to DownDetector.com. Most of the affected websites appeared to be operational again as of Thursday afternoon.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Internet down: Huge outage takes some major sites offline [Updated]

It’s not just you, it’s Steam, PlayStation, Disney, GoDaddy, Amazon, UPS, LastPass, and a whole bunch of other websites that are out-of-commission right this minute. One part of the problem appears to be an issue with the content distribution network (CDN) Akamai. Tracking for the service suggests that they’re experiencing an “emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

PlayStation down: Steam and PSN stop working as gamers hit by huge outage

Sony’s PlayStation Network and Valve’s PC game storefront Steam have both gone down simultaneously.Numerous users took to Twitter to share their troubles, with many people unable to play online or purchase video games. Read more: PS5 stock UK - live: Today’s latest AO, Game and Currys restock newsSteam is down? Steam is down. Steam is down!— Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) July 22, 2021At time of writing, the Steam support account has acknowledged the issue. The PlayStation support account has advised users that “clearing your cache & cookies or trying another browser, device or different internet connection (like mobile data)”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy