EA has made it so users can play as women in FIFA 22‘s Pro Clubs mode – the first time this has been made possible in the series’ history. As reported by Eurogamer, the online mode that allows players to create and control a football player of your own design now lets you create female players. After designing a player to your liking, you can then take that player into Pro Clubs where you can compete in matches. Women football players are currently only available to play via international teams and Volta mode – similar to FIFA Street.