Meghan McCain on Pelosi, McCarthy fight: 'I think they're all bad'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain blasted House leaders of both parties on Thursday after tensions erupted the day before over a the lower chamber's select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) this week rejected two of the GOP members — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.) — tapped by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) serve on the panel. McCarthy responded by pulling the rest of his members from serving on the panel, which is slated to hold its first hearing next week.

"Am I allowed to think all of this is gross and bad? Cause that's how I feel about all of it," McCain said during Thursday's edition of "The View." "I think they're all bad. I think this is why Americans are all so disgusted and overwhelmed with the vast majority of what happens on Capitol Hill."

McCain said McCarthy should have put someone "less MAGA" on the panel instead of Jordan and Banks, who have been ardent supporters of former President Trump . And Pelosi, in turn, should have been "playing ball" with McCarthy to get someone they can both agree on appointed to the panel, McCain said.

“They all need to start acting like adults and not like pathetic bureaucrats,” she continued. “Elections come and these people will be voted out. Maybe the generation before mine will let these people and these boomers get nothing done, but I promise you, other generations coming up will not.”

On Thursday, Pelosi said the GOP's "antics" regarding the appointments won't deter her and Democrats from their investigative work.

“It's my responsibility as Speaker of the House to make sure we get to the truth on this, and we will not let their antics stand in the way of that,” she told reporters.

McCarthy said Pelosi's refusal to let Jordan and Banks on the panel proves Democrats are focused on a partisan outcome and were never negotiating in good faith.

"This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution," he said in his statement. "Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth."

McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and the lone conservative voice on "The View," announced earlier this month she would be leaving the show at the conclusion of its current season.