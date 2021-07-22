Cancel
Meghan McCain on Pelosi, McCarthy fight: 'I think they're all bad'

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
 12 days ago
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain blasted House leaders of both parties on Thursday after tensions erupted the day before over a the lower chamber's select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) this week rejected two of the GOP members — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.) — tapped by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) serve on the panel. McCarthy responded by pulling the rest of his members from serving on the panel, which is slated to hold its first hearing next week.

"Am I allowed to think all of this is gross and bad? Cause that's how I feel about all of it," McCain said during Thursday's edition of "The View." "I think they're all bad. I think this is why Americans are all so disgusted and overwhelmed with the vast majority of what happens on Capitol Hill."

McCain said McCarthy should have put someone "less MAGA" on the panel instead of Jordan and Banks, who have been ardent supporters of former President Trump . And Pelosi, in turn, should have been "playing ball" with McCarthy to get someone they can both agree on appointed to the panel, McCain said.

“They all need to start acting like adults and not like pathetic bureaucrats,” she continued. “Elections come and these people will be voted out. Maybe the generation before mine will let these people and these boomers get nothing done, but I promise you, other generations coming up will not.”

On Thursday, Pelosi said the GOP's "antics" regarding the appointments won't deter her and Democrats from their investigative work.

“It's my responsibility as Speaker of the House to make sure we get to the truth on this, and we will not let their antics stand in the way of that,” she told reporters.

McCarthy said Pelosi's refusal to let Jordan and Banks on the panel proves Democrats are focused on a partisan outcome and were never negotiating in good faith.

"This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution," he said in his statement. "Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth."

McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and the lone conservative voice on "The View," announced earlier this month she would be leaving the show at the conclusion of its current season.

Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Nancy Pelosi was right about Kevin McCarthy

At a fund-raiser last Saturday, the Tennessee GOP’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner presented Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, with an oversized gavel, a nod to his dream job as House speaker. Seven months after insurrectionists breached the Capitol and explicitly targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy used the occasion to make an ugly joke about hitting her.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The View': Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Meghan McCain's Kathy Griffin Rant

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out after Meghan McCain launched an attack on Kathy Griffin. McCain's comments, which made clear she was not a fan of the comedian, were made during Monday's episode of The View and immediately sparked backlash online, as the remarks came just hours after Griffin revealed she'd recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and was set to undergo surgery that same day.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Jim Jordan on Jan 6 hearing: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday the House Jan 6 Select Committee held their first hearing since subversive Trumplican Rep. Jim Jordan was rejected as a member of the Committee in part because he may be a material witness subpoenaed to testify before it. The Committee heard from four Washington D.C. Metropolitan...
Congress & Courtsnwaonline.com

House Democrats to McCarthy: Apologize to Pelosi for remark

WASHINGTON -- Several House Democrats have called on House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to apologize to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or resign after audio surfaced of him saying at a weekend fundraiser that it would be "hard not to hit her" with a gavel if he's sworn in as speaker after the 2022 midterm elections.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Cori Bush Rips McCarthy’s ‘Shameful’ Joke About Hitting Pelosi With Gavel: ‘Ludicrous That This Is Somebody That Is High in Political Office’

On Monday night CNN’s Kate Bolduan interviewed Rep. Cori Bush, who slept on the steps of the Capitol on Sunday night to bring attention to the expiration of the nationwide eviction moratorium. As part of the effort, Bush she met with Vice President Kamala Harris because “I wanted her to see my eyes and to look down into my soul if she could see it because I don’t want my people, I do not want the people of St. Louis ending up on the street because of policy choices, because of failed leadership.”
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Nancy Pelosi's Biting Nickname For Kevin McCarthy Takes Over Twitter

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared to call House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) a “moron” on Wednesday, and the name instantly began haunting him on social media. One common image making the rounds was a doctored C-SPAN screenshot that made one small tweak to the lawmaker’s name:. Earlier this...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Jake Tapper Calls Out Susan Collins Over Bizarre Defense of GOP Attacks on Jan. 6 Panel

Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday took issue with Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejecting two of the Republicans nominated by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to join the panel probing the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Collins claimed that she hoped the committee would be bipartisan despite McCarthy nominating Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Indiana, both of whom spread the Big Lie—claiming nonexistent voter fraud—that inspired the assault that day.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Capitol cops BACK DOWN after Republican backlash over order to arrest staff and visitors who break Pelosi's mask mandate: Fury at CDC for reinstating masks but NOT releasing data behind decision

U.S. Capitol Police backed down on Thursday and said they would ask people in the House of Representatives not wearing a face mask to leave after Republican lawmakers blasted a memo that stated such individuals would be arrested. The agency did not specifically rule out arrests, but did say it...
POTUSAOL Corp

Meghan McCain says there’s 'no good Trump family member'

Meghan McCain's last week on the job at The View began with controversy Monday — and she wasn't even in the shot when it happened. Although McCain was present early in the show, she sat out the co-hosts' virtual interview with guest Mary Trump, a frequent critic of her uncle, former President Donald Trump. The younger Trump, author of the book The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, argued with McCain in a previous visit to the ABC talkfest, despite the fact that McCain is no fan of the former POTUS either. McCain is an outspoken conservative, sure, but she has repeatedly decried Donald Trump and his treatment of her father, the late Sen. John McCain.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Revisiting Meghan McCain's First Episode of The View, a Microcosm of Her Four Years on the Show

Primetimer TV Editor Claire Spellberg Lustig writes about The View in her daily column, The View In Review. Much has changed since Meghan McCain first sauntered onto The View’s stage in October 2017. She was met at the time with a roaring audience, excited co-hosts, and even a “go get ’em” from Joy Behar, but one pandemic, a fraught presidential transition, and dozens of fights with her coworkers later, McCain will be departing with little fanfare as she says a virtual goodbye to the show's cast and crew later this week from the comfort of her home in Washington, D.C.
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.

