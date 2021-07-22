Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Harris County raises COVID-19 threat level to orange "significant" due to spike in cases

By KFDM/FOX4
KFDM-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS COUNTY — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has increased the county's COVID-19 threat level from yellow "moderate" to orange "significant" due to a spoke in COVID-19 cases. She held a news conference Thursday morning and also urged people to wear face coverings until the COVID rate drops. She also...

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harris County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Harris County, TX
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Lina Hidalgo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#County Judge#Healthcare System#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Orange County, CABakersfield Channel

Orange County seeing a rise in COVID cases in children

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Pediatricians are reporting that COVID in children is on the rise in Orange County. Doctors have reported seeing an increase in these cases within the last month. One doctor who works in the Children's Hospital of Orange County says that many kids infected are requiring...
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

City of Beaumont putting water production site back online

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — The City of Beaumont is starting up the Loeb Water Production site today, August 3. The changing pressures as Loeb comes online may result in some discolored water, according to the city. City of Beaumont Water Utilities says its crews will be proactively flushing to minimize any...
Fort Bend County, TXHouston Chronicle

Fort Bend leaders raise COVID-19 threat level, urge masks and vaccines

With hospitals growing full again and COVID-19 cases climbing, officials on Tuesday announced that Fort Bend County’s threat level has grown from moderate to significant. Judge KP George, a Democrat, stood alongside other county officials, community leaders and health experts urging residents to get vaccinated and wear masks amid a renewed nationwide pandemic surge — though a recent order from Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibits local government from enforcing such measures.
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

BISD releases re-entry plan for with reminder all learning is in-person, not virtual

BEAUMONT — From BISD - Beaumont ISD is looking forward to the start of the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday, August 17, 2021!. We encourage everyone to review the 2021-22 Safe Return to Instruction and Continuity of Services Re-Entry Plan to receive updated information on COVID-19 protocols for staff and families, health and safety, operations and sanitation and more.
Jefferson County, TXKFDM-TV

Hospitals express 'deep concern' about rapid increase in COVID cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Joint statement from Southeast Texas hospitals - The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Southeast Texas has increased significantly in the past 5 days for all our hospitals. We are deeply concerned. Our teams are rising to this challenge with incredible compassion and professionalism. Everything is being done to ensure the best possible coordination and care for our patients; however, we need your help.
Richland County, ILWTHI

Richland County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Monday 44 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Richland County. That number covers a week's worth of time. Unvaccinated people made up 80 percent of those new cases. Officials say the case spike is affecting all age groups. Many of the new cases came...
Level Plains, ALwdhn.com

Level Plains City Hall closed due to COVID-19 cases

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Level Plains City Hall will be closed for business until Wednesday August 4, according to a Facebook post. The Facebook post states that the doors to the city hall will remain locked, due to the rise in...
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Orange County Now Has ‘Substantial’ COVID Spread, Masks Recommended Indoors

As COVID trends spike in Orange County, new guidance from the CDC urges mask wearing indoors. Orange County is now classified as having substantial community spread of COVID-19, according to data from North Carolina Health and Human Services. Just last week, Orange County was in the significant impact category. This change represents an increase in spread of the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy