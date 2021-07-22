20 People to Know in Banking: Scott Love

This seems obvious but it is actually very difficult. While many people hire on merit and success, I actually look for people who have that entrepreneurial spirit and demonstrate strong leadership qualities. The nuts and bolts of what we do as constructors can be taught to just about anyone, but I believe that people are born with the ability to lead and be self-motivated. People who possess these skills do not need to be tightly managed and can turn out to be the best representatives of your company even if they initially lack experience. Most self-motivated employees will seek out opportunities and look to expand their value to the company. They are the ones that can be a building block for a company and can be the mentors of the next generation.