Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dune's HBO Max Series Gets a New Showrunner

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reveal of a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune isn't the only good news for the franchise fans were given today, as Variety confirms that HBO Max's planned TV series Dune: The Sisterhood has scored Diane Ademu-John as its new showrunner. The series lost showrunner Jon Spaihts back in November of 2019, reportedly due in large part to his commitments of developing the sequel to the feature film, with Ademu-John having previously worked on The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Originals, and The Vampire Diaries. Villeneuve is still attached to the project to direct the pilot, though it's unknown when the production could move forward.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Denis Villeneuve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Original Series#Sisterhood#Ademu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV SeriesEsquire

The Dune Television Series on HBO Max: Here's Everything We Know About Dune: The Sisterhood

The world of Dune is galactically vast, spanning planetary systems and parsecs—so vast that one movie can’t contain it, apparently. With Dune fever at an all-time high as director Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster film steamrolls toward theaters this October, HBO Max is developing a television prequel series called Dune: The Sisterhood, which promises to take viewers behind the scenes of a mysterious matriarchal order with superhuman abilities. Here’s everything we know about the series so far.
TV SeriesComicBook

House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Star Promises Fans Will See Worst of Her Character

Despite a recent halt due to a COVID-19 outbreak, production on the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is underway in the UK. Based on creator George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, the series is set 300 years before Game of Thrones during the reign of House Targaryen in Westeros. In the series, Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the second wife of the king of Westeros Viserys Targaryen and while details about the character are few, the Queen is in a battle for power with her husband and stepdaughter Rhaenyra over who will next sit on the throne. Rhaenyra wants it for herself but Alicent wants the throne for her sons. It's a complex conflict and it's one that Cooke says will lead the audience to want to "see the worst" in her character.
MoviesIGN

Batgirl: Warner Bros. Casts In the Height Star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon

Warner Bros. and DC have found their Barbara Gordon. Leslie Grace has been selected to play Batgirl in the superhero's upcoming solo film, as reported by Deadline. It was reported earlier this week that Warner Bros. and DC were testing several actresses to play the DC heroine, with Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabel Merced and Zombieland: Double Tap's Zoey Deutch also featured on a shortlist for the role. Warner Bros. reportedly had a high opinion of Grace after her performance in the studio's musical In the Heights and an impressive audition cinched the deal.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As We Get Closer To The Movie, HBO Max's Dune TV Show Is Finally Moving Forward

Earlier today, a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was released, with this cinematic take on the classic Frank Herbert novel adapting just the first half of the story rather than the entire thing. Assuming things go according to plan, Warner Bros will eventually green light Dune 2 to adapt the second half, but while we wait to see how that first movie does, there’s some good news about another Dune project in the works. Dune: The Sisterhood, the HBO Max series announced two years ago, is finally moving forward thanks to a key hire finally being made.
MoviesIGN

Batgirl: List of Talent Testing for Barbara Gordon Revealed

Casting is underway for Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming Batgirl solo film, with the team getting ready to test several actors for the lead role of Barbara Gordon as early as this week. According to Deadline, several actors are getting ready to test for the role of Batgirl though the...
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Watch the New Trailer for Dune!

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the new trailer for Legendary Pictures’ Dune, releasing in theaters and on HBO Max October 22, 2021. You can watch the trailer using the player below. Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) directs the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Once More With Feeling, HBO Max Confirms Dune’s Release Despite Denis Villeneuve’s Thoughts On The Matter

In December 2020, Warner Bros threw the film industry for a loop when it was announced it would take the same approach it was taking for Wonder Woman 1984 at the time and release all of its 2021 movies onto HBO Max for a 31-day period on the same day they come out in theaters. The studio’s decision was met with polarizing reception, with one of the detractors being Dune director Denis Villeneuve. In the months to follow, there was even talk about if the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel would be able to circumvent this plan, but it’s once again been confirmed that Dune will be available on HBO Max later this year.
MoviesIGN

Dune - Official Main Trailer

Watch the thrilling new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi movie, Dune. A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive. The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible - Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Dune film trailer released, premiers in theatres October 22nd 2021

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated Dune film starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Dune will premiere on September 3rd 2021 at the 78th Venice International Film Festival followed by theatrical release on October the 22nd 2021 and will be simultaneously released on the HBO Max streaming service for 31 days. Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available in the UK but Dune might be available to stream via Sky, we will keep you updated.
Moviespopgeeks.com

HBO Max finally releases the Final trailer of Dune

Last year, Dune got people excited. We are supposed to see this movie last year but it was delayed because of the pandemic. Now that the economy is reopening, Dune will be coming to theaters!. Dune is Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel back in 1965 but the technology to adapt...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Zendaya, Jason Momoa And Timothée Chalamet Are Among Huge Cast In Amazing New Trailer And Stunning Character Posters For DUNE – In Cinemas, IMAX And HBO Max October 22

Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into...
MoviesDecider

Venice Film Festival 2021 Lineup to Include HBO Max’s ‘Dune,’ Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘The Hand of God’

The lineup for the 78th Venice International Film Festival has been announced, and it includes several films that will be available on HBO Max and Netflix after their premieres at the festival. Meaning you might not be able to stream the festival; but you will be able to check out some of the hottest movies playing there sooner, rather than later.
NFLCollider

Here’s What’s New to HBO and HBO Max in August 2021

While August may traditionally be a bit of a slow month at the movies, it’s anything but on HBO Max. The streaming service is adding a robust lineup of titles both new and old, including the highly anticipated new DC movie The Suicide Squad from writer/director James Gunn, debuting August 5th. This will be the first DC movie to debut on HBO Max at the same time it’s in theaters, giving fans the option of watching the R-rated superhero film from their living room over and over again – at least for 31 days, at which point The Suicide Squad will be pulled from HBO Max and will only be available to see in theaters.
TV Seriesx95radio.com

Black Superman Series Coming to HBO Max

Michael B. Jordan is the man behind the brains of producing a Black Superman series on HBO Max. The main character is Val-Zod, who is in a different universe than Clark Kent, but his backstory has some similarities. Val-Zod also will come from Krypton and is “sent to Earth after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy