Where to find wild rabbits and birds in The Sims 4 – All locations

Fortnite players have been seeking out the locations of Alien Artifacts for weeks now to trick out their Kymera alien skins. These items act like an in-game currency specifically for the skin, and there are multiple ways to obtain them. You can discover the new pink glowing cannisters that spawn around the map each week for about 20 on average, and open Cosmic Chests for additional weekly bonuses. Week 7 is now available, and you can earn 20 more Alien Artifacts in just a few quick matches of Fortnite by following this guide to the locations.