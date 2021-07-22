Where to find wild rabbits and birds in The Sims 4 – All locations
There are several wild animals that you can find wandering around in The Sims 4's Cottage Living expansion in Henford-on-Bagley, namely rabbits and birds. These creatures can be beneficial to you, and with a little bit of effort on your Sim's part, become a helpful addition to your homestead. While rabbits are known to sometimes wander through your property, wild birds are typically found throughout the Henford-on-Bagley community. In this guide, we detail where to find wild rabbits and birds in The Sims 4 and all of their locations.
