Opening Ceremonies Organizer Kentaro Kobayashi Fired For Making Holocaust Joke
Kobayashi has been terminated from his role days before the opening ceremonies are set to take place due to re-surfaced footage. Stock photo via Courtesy of Rio 2016. According to a report from AP News, Tokyo 2020 opening ceremonies director Kentaro Kobayashi has been fired from his role due to a newly-resurfaced joke about the Holocaust that he made during a comedy show in 1998. Kobayashi reportedly incorporated the words “let’s play Holocaust” into his act which has been deemed unacceptable by Tokyo 2020 leaders.swimswam.com
