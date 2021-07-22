Cancel
Opening Ceremonies Organizer Kentaro Kobayashi Fired For Making Holocaust Joke

By Ben Dornan
swimswam.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKobayashi has been terminated from his role days before the opening ceremonies are set to take place due to re-surfaced footage. Stock photo via Courtesy of Rio 2016. According to a report from AP News, Tokyo 2020 opening ceremonies director Kentaro Kobayashi has been fired from his role due to a newly-resurfaced joke about the Holocaust that he made during a comedy show in 1998. Kobayashi reportedly incorporated the words “let’s play Holocaust” into his act which has been deemed unacceptable by Tokyo 2020 leaders.

