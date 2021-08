World’s Edge has been slowly getting destroyed over the course of Apex Legends lore, as well as its map updates, and Season 10: Emergence continues that tradition with Decimated World’s Edge: a map update that lives up to its name in every sense of the word. This is the third major map update for World’s Edge, and it is the only map so far to have changes for all three of its updates. Here are all new Points of Interest and map changes that come to Apex Legends with the World’s Edge Decimated map update.