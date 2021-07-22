Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plumas County, CA

California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Fire Response

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8z6D_0b4tFGKx00

Grants ensure the vital resources to suppress the Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas Counties

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas Counties.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, will enable local, state, and tribal agencies are responding to the fire to apply for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. The program, which is administered through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), provides rapid financial assistance to communities impacted by fires.

The Dixie Fire has burned 59,984 acres, forcing evacuations in the communities along the Feather River Canyon, including Pulga and Belden.

Currently, 2,409 fire personnel are assigned to combat the Dixie Fire, along with 141 engines, 63 hand crews, 49 bulldozers, and 23 helicopters. In addition, Plumas and Butte counties’ Emergency Operations Centers have been activated, and Cal OES staff are on-site to support local agencies as they respond to the emergency.

The incident is being managed in a unified command with CAL FIRE Butte Unit in partnership with the United States Forest Service.

Comments / 0

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
768
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
State
California State
Plumas County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Belden, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Cal Fire#Fmag#Plumas Counties#Disaster Relief Fund#The Dixie Fire#Cal Fire Butte Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Health Services
Related
Templeton, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Templeton CSD Upcoming Meeting August 3

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District has a regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6:15 p.m. for closed session and open session beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will cover the Fire And Emergency Services Master Plan as well as the application to LAFCO to divest cemetery...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Storage Wars

ATASCADERO — On Jul. 13, the City of Atascadero was served with a lawsuit by Pismo Beach City Council Member Scott Newton, which alleges that Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom and Councilmember Susan Funk were biased against a mini-storage project being proposed by Newton and should have recused themselves from an appeal hearing before City Council on Jun. 8.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Senator John Laird Visits Atascadero

ATASCADERO — On Thursday, Jul. 22, Senator John Laird made a brief visit to Atascadero’s City Hall. To demonstrate the City’s appreciation for Laird’s efforts on its behalf, the Senator was surprised by city officials and staff with an informal celebration that included pizza and carrot cake, which is Laird’s favorite dessert, according to city officials.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

DA’s Call for Withdrawal of Dangerous Petty Theft Legislation

CALIFORNIA — There was nothing petty about what happened to former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer yesterday—it was a violent robbery, and it was awful. This crime occurred in broad daylight in Oakland’s Jack London District, a popular tourist destination that also happens to be in the California Senate District of Senator Nancy Skinner. The same Senator who proposed declaring such horrific crimes to be misdemeanor petty thefts under SB 82.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

A Hot Summer and A Drought Task Force

It is wonderful to see events and activities resume all over the North County. I really enjoyed getting together with friends again for the 11th annual Atascadero Kiwanis Mayor’s Winemaker Dinner. I appreciate the organizer’s creativity of separating guests at several smaller venues this year. I joined others for a...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

SLO County Supervisors Commendation for Heroic Actions From June 2020

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jul. 20 at 9 a.m. The meeting opened with a commendation for Deputy Nick Dreyfus, Deputy Clifford Pacas, Detective Blake Bursiaga, Sergeant Michael Smiley, Officer Isaac Clocherty, and Officer Timothy Maxwell for their heroic actions on Jun. 10 and 11, 2020. The motion to approve the commendation passed 5-0, followed by a standing ovation from those in attendance.
California StatePosted by
The Atascadero News

California’s COVID-19 Road to Recovery

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Following the State of California’s extension of its COVID-19 eviction moratorium and rent relief program, the County of San Luis Obispo is encouraging tenants and landlords who have fallen behind on rent during the pandemic to apply for assistance. The state’s Rent Relief Program allows eligible tenants and landlords to now receive up to 100 percent of past-due rent and utilities dating back to Apr. 1, 2020.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

SLO Board of Directors Proclaim Local Emergency Due to Drought

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County Board of Supervisors had a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jul. 13 at 9 a.m. The meeting opened with a discussion on the consent agenda,. Public comment on item 11 prompted Supervisor John Peschong to pull the item to allow him time to meet with the Chumash and Salinan tribe regarding Morro Rock. This is in response to Peschong’s comment in the last meeting where the Salinan tribe was hoping to be granted permission to climb the rock for their traditional solstice services.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

CDC Updates Guidance for In-Person Learning

SACRAMENTO – On Friday, Jul. 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated K-12 school guidance that reinforced the shared priority of full in-person instruction for students, recommending mitigation strategies for schools to achieve such goal. The CDC states that it fully understands that schools are an...
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

San Luis Obispo County to Kick Off Redistricting Process

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors is launching its first public hearing to solicit ideas on how to adjust the district boundaries for electing the Board of Supervisors for the next decade. The public hearings will provide an opportunity for the boundaries between the County’s five supervisorial districts to be reviewed to assure equal population distribution according to the 2020 U.S. Census data, as well as compliance with the Voting Rights Act and state requirements.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Upcoming Board of Supervisors Meeting

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting will be held on Jul. 13 at 9 a.m. The Board of Supervisors’ weekly agenda and staff reports are available at the following website: slocounty.ca.gov. Packets are also available at the County Government Center and may be viewed online at the Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Nipomo, Morro Bay, SLO City/County Libraries, and the SLO Law Library.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Gov. Newsom Signs Executive Order for Drought

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom visited Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County to discuss the State’s emergency response, preparations for a potential third dry year, and proposed investments to address immediate needs and build long-term water resilience. SLO County Supervisor and Chairperson Lynn Compton mentioned that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy