5 of the best places to shop for new and pre-owned Rolex watches online

Rolex makes some of the best-built and most desirable timepieces in existence.

Buying a Rolex is undoubtedly expensive, but shopping at the right places online can help you save.

Below are the best alternatives to shopping at traditional retailers with higher prices.

Rolex is arguably the most recognizable watch brand in existence - and for good reason. For more than a century, the based brand has produced some of the best Swiss-made timepieces. Worn by everyone from U.S. Presidents and A-list celebrities to astronauts on the moon and professional scuba divers in the depths of the ocean, Rolex is widely accepted as a watch brand that's equally timeless in style and high-end in build quality.

As one of the most desirable watch brands, Rolexes are undoubtedly expensive, but you shouldn't count yourself out from ever owning one. Rather than going directly to a Rolex dealer where you'll end up paying MSRP or potentially higher, you can save money by shopping online at select shops.

We're rounded up five of the best places to shop for Rolex watches (and other luxury timepiece brands) online. You can learn how each shop verifies the authenticity and other benefits like warranties and accurate pricing.

Whether you're searching for a collectible watch from years past or you want the best deal on a classic timepiece, you can find it here.

5 of the best places to buy Rolex watches online:

As the world's first pre-owned and vintage Rolex watch exchange, Bob's Watches is an established place to buy luxury timepieces for all consumers. Whether you're knowledgeable about watches or not, Bob's Watches ensures you get the best price.

While buying a $6,000 Rolex for $2,000 and reselling it for $10,000 is a common occurrence in watch dealing, Bob's shows prices for buying and provides accurate quotes to sellers after inspecting watches, so both buyers and sellers know that the margin is fair.

They're also backed by an extensive group of authentication and watch repair experts. Your watch comes with a manufacturer's warranty as well as a warranty from Bob's Watches.

StockX is best known as an online destination to buy and sell sneakers, but the site is also a marketplace for other collectible items like streetwear, trading cards, handbags, and watches.

The watch section includes everything from affordable yet collectible watches like G-Shocks to high-end choices like Rolex, Tudor, and Panerai.

StockX is a great place to shop for luxury watches at the best prices because of the sales data provided. You can gauge the market value by looking at previous sales, highest offers, lowest asking prices, and original retail prices.

Just like with sneakers, every watch is verified by an expert before it is shipped to you.

Online marketplace eBay has long been a go-to destination for collectors of all types, including sneakers, trading cards, coins, and watches. Although eBay may have a lingering reputation for potential scams or counterfeit items from its early days on the web, the site has taken extensive measures to make it safe and secure for buyers with its updated Authenticity Guarantee program .

Any watch listed for over $2,000, which is essentially any Rolex or other luxury watch, must go through authentication before it's shipped to the buyer. A team of professional watch authenticators visually inspect the watch to ensure it matches the listing and checks key points like the bezel, crown, case, and any branding.

With eBay, you can find those rare, one-off watches that you'd never find at a traditional watch retailer.

Jomashop has an extensive catalog of high-end watches, including Rolexes, that are in stock and ready to ship. A majority of the timepieces are in brand new condition, but the site does have a selection of pre-owned watches.

Whether you choose a new or pre-owned timepiece, Jomashop stands by the authenticity of all of its watches. The site purchases its inventory from authorized dealers and wholesalers rather than private individual sellers.

While Jomashop's prices are some of the most affordable, it's worth noting that most watches do not come with a manufacturer's warranty. However, Jomashop provides its own warranty.

You can read more about Jomashop's warranty policies here.

The RealReal is a designer consignment shop that's best known for its wide range of new and lightly used handbags, shoes, accessories, and clothing. You'll find Rolex and other high-end watch brands in its assortment of accessories and jewelry.

You'll have to sign up to shop, but once you create a free account, you'll gain access to hundreds of great deals. Each item lists the original retail price and the current selling price, so it's clear if the watch has held value, inflated, or deflated since new.

By using some of the best authenticators in the industry , The Real Real has become a trusted source for luxury resale items.