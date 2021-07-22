Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

5 of the best places to shop for new and pre-owned Rolex watches online

By Amir Ismael
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 12 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxTPi_0b4tExxT00

Bob's Watches

  • Rolex makes some of the best-built and most desirable timepieces in existence.
  • Buying a Rolex is undoubtedly expensive, but shopping at the right places online can help you save.
  • Below are the best alternatives to shopping at traditional retailers with higher prices.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
Table of Contents: Masthead Sticky

Rolex is arguably the most recognizable watch brand in existence - and for good reason. For more than a century, the based brand has produced some of the best Swiss-made timepieces. Worn by everyone from U.S. Presidents and A-list celebrities to astronauts on the moon and professional scuba divers in the depths of the ocean, Rolex is widely accepted as a watch brand that's equally timeless in style and high-end in build quality.

As one of the most desirable watch brands, Rolexes are undoubtedly expensive, but you shouldn't count yourself out from ever owning one. Rather than going directly to a Rolex dealer where you'll end up paying MSRP or potentially higher, you can save money by shopping online at select shops.

We're rounded up five of the best places to shop for Rolex watches (and other luxury timepiece brands) online. You can learn how each shop verifies the authenticity and other benefits like warranties and accurate pricing.

Whether you're searching for a collectible watch from years past or you want the best deal on a classic timepiece, you can find it here.

5 of the best places to buy Rolex watches online:

Bob's Watches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mv7s2_0b4tExxT00

Bob's Watches

Shop all Rolexes at Bob's Watches here .

As the world's first pre-owned and vintage Rolex watch exchange, Bob's Watches is an established place to buy luxury timepieces for all consumers. Whether you're knowledgeable about watches or not, Bob's Watches ensures you get the best price.

While buying a $6,000 Rolex for $2,000 and reselling it for $10,000 is a common occurrence in watch dealing, Bob's shows prices for buying and provides accurate quotes to sellers after inspecting watches, so both buyers and sellers know that the margin is fair.

They're also backed by an extensive group of authentication and watch repair experts. Your watch comes with a manufacturer's warranty as well as a warranty from Bob's Watches.

StockX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bFrA_0b4tExxT00

StockX

Shop Rolex watches on StockX now .

StockX is best known as an online destination to buy and sell sneakers, but the site is also a marketplace for other collectible items like streetwear, trading cards, handbags, and watches.

The watch section includes everything from affordable yet collectible watches like G-Shocks to high-end choices like Rolex, Tudor, and Panerai.

StockX is a great place to shop for luxury watches at the best prices because of the sales data provided. You can gauge the market value by looking at previous sales, highest offers, lowest asking prices, and original retail prices.

Just like with sneakers, every watch is verified by an expert before it is shipped to you.

eBay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSCpo_0b4tExxT00

eBay

Shop Rolex watches on eBay now .

Online marketplace eBay has long been a go-to destination for collectors of all types, including sneakers, trading cards, coins, and watches. Although eBay may have a lingering reputation for potential scams or counterfeit items from its early days on the web, the site has taken extensive measures to make it safe and secure for buyers with its updated Authenticity Guarantee program .

Any watch listed for over $2,000, which is essentially any Rolex or other luxury watch, must go through authentication before it's shipped to the buyer. A team of professional watch authenticators visually inspect the watch to ensure it matches the listing and checks key points like the bezel, crown, case, and any branding.

With eBay, you can find those rare, one-off watches that you'd never find at a traditional watch retailer.

Jomashop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32O4xG_0b4tExxT00

Jomashop

Shop Rolex watches on Jomashop now .

Jomashop has an extensive catalog of high-end watches, including Rolexes, that are in stock and ready to ship. A majority of the timepieces are in brand new condition, but the site does have a selection of pre-owned watches.

Whether you choose a new or pre-owned timepiece, Jomashop stands by the authenticity of all of its watches. The site purchases its inventory from authorized dealers and wholesalers rather than private individual sellers.

While Jomashop's prices are some of the most affordable, it's worth noting that most watches do not come with a manufacturer's warranty. However, Jomashop provides its own warranty.

You can read more about Jomashop's warranty policies here.

The RealReal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29q5Xw_0b4tExxT00

The RealReal

Sign up for a free The Real Real account here .

The RealReal is a designer consignment shop that's best known for its wide range of new and lightly used handbags, shoes, accessories, and clothing. You'll find Rolex and other high-end watch brands in its assortment of accessories and jewelry.

You'll have to sign up to shop, but once you create a free account, you'll gain access to hundreds of great deals. Each item lists the original retail price and the current selling price, so it's clear if the watch has held value, inflated, or deflated since new.

By using some of the best authenticators in the industry , The Real Real has become a trusted source for luxury resale items.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolex Watches#Shopping Online#The Watch#Swiss#Rolex Watch Exchange#G Shocks#Ebay Ebay Shop Rolex#Authenticity Guarantee#Realreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
ShoppingPosted by
SELF

25 Best Clothing Deals to Snag at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

In addition to markdowns on beauty, kitchen and home, and activewear gems at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021, the retailer has also slashed prices on lingerie, shoes, everyday denim, breezy sundresses and more, from beloved brands like Joe’s Jeans, Elomi, and Marine Layer. Starting July 12, Nordy Club Rewards Icon members can begin transitioning their Nordstrom wish lists to their shopping carts, and rack up on limited-time savings on best-selling apparel and accessories.
ApparelPosted by
Fortune

Now could be the best time to visit your nearest secondhand clothing store

Looking to shake up your wardrobe as you emerge from 18 months of isolation? The best bargain might be at a secondhand clothing shop. Americans are purging their closets as they emerge from stay-at-home orders and that’s resulting in a surge of business for resellers. The secondhand clothing business is expected to see sales double from $36 billion to $77 billion by 2025, according to a report from ThredUp and Global Data. That’s 11 times faster than the broader clothing sector.
Shoppingmakeuseof.com

The 5 Best Online Thrift Stores for Sustainable Shopping

Following trends and buying new clothes tends to break the budget pretty fast. Shopping from fast fashion retailers helps to save cash while still buying new things, but at what cost? Clothes waste keeps rising as trends change. Fast fashion brands keep overproducing to feed into buyers' overconsumption, and it's a vicious cycle.
Shoppingthemanual.com

Save up to 50% on Ray-Ban Sunglasses When You Shop Today

There are sunglasses, and then there are Ray-Bans. When you get the opportunity to get a stylish pair, you take it. They may not be Privé Revaux, but they are iconic nonetheless. From classic Aviators to prescription sunglasses, there are a ton of sleek options to choose from. Better yet, if you’re into the brand, Amazon has you covered.
ApparelPalm Beach Interactive

12 best places to buy inexpensive plus-size clothing

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Anyone who wears clothes knows that filling a wardrobe can cost a pretty penny—especially if you’re plus-size. “Oh, but we need to use extra fabric on you,” the retailers whine. But that’s a poor excuse for charging a “fat tax,” when fabric is often a minuscule cost in the grand scheme of clothing manufacturing.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Shop the Best New Luxury Fashion of July Here

Life’s good when it’s moving fast, it supposedly means that you’re having fun. What’s more, after a year like we all just had, anything faster than a snail’s pace feels like a white-knuckle ride, but we’re getting back into the swing of things. One thing that never slows down is luxury fashion. If anything, it speeds up every day. That makes it pretty hard to stay abreast of all the best new drops, so we take the time to round up our favorite new luxury items every month.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Shop the Best of New BODE Clothing at SSENSE

If you’re at all interested in menswear — and we’ll guess that you are since you’re reading this — then you’re already well acquainted with BODE. The New York label has had a meteoric rise in recent years, with designer Emily Bode earning awards and all-round clout from every side of the menswear spectrum for her beautiful takes on vintage Americana styles. We thought we couldn’t be surprised by the brand’s output anymore, but new products just dropped at SSENSE and we’re in love all over again.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

14 Affordable and Stylish Pants You Can Get on Amazon

The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.
Apparelgoodmenproject.com

The Main Advantages of Owning a Rolex

— In 1905, in London, England, German businessman Hans Wilsdorf, and his brother-in-law Alfred Davis created Wilsdorf and Davis. The two initially dealt with local jewelers who bought wristwatches and sold them under their label. After some success, Wilsdorf trademarked the brand name Rolex in 1908. Although Wilsdorf was both...
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Athleta's semi-annual sale has deep discounts on top-rated pieces—shop our picks

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's no secret we love Athleta. The Gap-owned brand makes our favorite face masks, has a huge variety of workout apparel options (in extended sizing!) and sells sporty bathing suits that look cute, too. The brand's high-quality gear often comes at a premium price—but right now you can get the gear we love at the Athleta semi-annual sale for price cuts of up to 60%.
Shoppingfashionisers.com

6 Things to Keep in Mind While Shopping for Men’s Watches Online

Watches are the best accessory a man can own. They are timeless. Watches can be styled with a multitude of different looks. These accessories are perfect for looking stylish and put together, without putting in a lot of effort into your looks. There are many different watch styles available in...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here: Get Up to 50% Off Kate Spade and Coach Bags

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here and there are tons of can't-miss deals on Kate Spade and Coach handbags!. Bag styles from the beloved designer fashion brands are marked down for a limited time. Shoppers can find deals on crossbody bags, totes and satchels in an array of designs and colors, such as a practical-and-pretty work tote to a chic chain strap crossbody to carry from day to night.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best New Fashion Arrivals to Shop This Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.
ShoppingEsquire

Everlane Just Announced a Summer Sale That Is Not to Be Ignored

When Everlane unleashes a slew of markdowns, I feel very strongly there should be a bat-signal-like warning shot into the sky above the home of every clothes-loving man in the country. This, of course, does not exist. Everlane does, however, send an email about it, which is how I found out this morning that the brand was holding a summer sale. And the prices are so good I felt inclined to throw up a bat signal of my own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy