Biden's Tax Policies Can Do More To Address Racism

By Benjamin Willis
Brooklyn Law School professor Steven Dean’s recent piece “A Plea to President Biden to Stop Perpetuating Racist Tax Policy” declares that failure to address racist domestic and international tax policies, like the disparities between the majority Black countries among blacklisted countries and tax havens such as Ireland and Switzerland, would prevent the fulfillment of President Biden's promises to rid our nation of systemic racism.

