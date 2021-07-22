Cancel
A 22-year-old Brazilian influencer who died in a motorcycle accident said 'life is short' in her last Instagram post

By Palmer Haasch
 12 days ago
Júlia Hennessy Cayuela died in a motorcycle accident while on a trip with her husband, local media outlets reported.

@juliahennessy/Instagram

  • Brazilian influencer Júlia Hennessy Cayuela died in a motorcycle accident, G1 and O Tempo reported.
  • Cayuela, 22, was transported alive to a local hospital but died from her injuries.
  • G1 reported that highway authorities suspect the accident involved a truck crossing lanes.
Brazilian influencer Júlia Hennessy Cayuela died in a motorcycle accident while traveling across the country with her husband on July 15, Brazilian media outlets including G1 and O Tempo reported.

Cayuela was a 22-year-old influencer with over 335,000 Instagram followers. According to her Instagram bio , Cayuela had been an influencer for seven years and was a student studying biomedicine. On her Instagram account, she frequently documented aspects of her life and her studies. She was married to Daniel Cayuela, an entrepreneur and influencer with over 110,000 followers on his own Instagram account, and according to G1, lived in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

"Life is short, let's be crazy," she wrote in Portuguese in her final Instagram post, which shows her and her husband in motorcycle helmets.

G1 reported that the accident involved a truck that the Brazilian Federal Highway Police said they suspect was crossing lanes on the BR-277 in the metropolitan region of Curitiba.

Cayuela was rescued alive and taken to the Hospital do Cajuru in Curitiba but died of her injuries in the early morning on Friday, July 16, according to G1. Her husband was also taken to the hospital with his own injuries, as Women's Health and People reported.

O Tempo reported that family and friends held a service for Cayuela on Saturday, July 17, in Belo Horizonte.

Jerônimo Onofre, Cayuela's stepfather, told G1 that the family was at home in Belo Horizonte when they learned about the accident and immediately flew to Curitiba after the hospital contacted them. Onofre said that the family told Daniel, Cayuela's husband, about her death.

"We lost my daughter, my love, she was going to graduate this year in biomedicine, she was looking for a place to open her own clinic, this is all very sad," Onofre told G1 in Portuguese. "God gave her to us, God took her away from us."

Daniel Cayuela did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

