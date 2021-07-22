Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 03:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Prairie SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1215 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles northwest of Terry, moving northeast at 40 mph. Small hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lindsay and West Glendive.