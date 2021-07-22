Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level moves up to Level Orange

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level is moving back up to Level Orange. The status level change is effective Thursday, July 22. “We are seeing a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 positive tests in the Amarillo community,” said Amarillo Public Health Department Director Casie Stoughton. “The best way for the community to protect itself is to get vaccinated - and the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available. We have to remember that maintaining social distancing and the wearing of face masks are also excellent precautions against the spread of this illness.”