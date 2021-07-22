Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

How Many of These Nasty Nicknames For Maine Towns Have You Heard Of?

By The Captain
Posted by 
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maine has over 700 cities and towns. And a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a pantload that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!

i95rocks.com

Comments / 0

I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

New Maine Hunting Laws Announced For Upcoming Fall Seasons

There's some new changes to Maine hunting laws that will impact the upcoming fall hunts. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is spotlighting some changes for upcoming 2021-2022 hunting seasons. Some of the bigger changes being made involve tagging protocols for harvested game. Firstly, deer, moose, and bear, may be dismembered for ease of transportation. It's simply an option for hunters, and not required.
Maine StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Maine

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 603,170 Americans have died — and that number still continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 184 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Maine, deaths attributable to the coronavirus […]
PoliticsPosted by
96.9 KISS FM

Naughty Nicknames for 21 Texas Towns

Also, I'd like to state for the record, that although I asked my buddies to share with me their favorite TEXAS nicknames, everyone needed to mention their favorite Oklahoma nicknames: Broke-la-homa, and Joke-la-homa. There are a million more terrible and hilarious nicknames for towns in Texas, and if you have...
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Listen & Laugh As These Gamers ‘Try’ To Pronounce Maine Names

I always enjoy listening to people attempt to say "Maine" names. When I worked at WABI-TV5, years ago, it was always too amusing to see the look of confusion, then horror, then defeat when new reporters would come in from out of town, and see the different town, river, or geographic name come across the teleprompter. They would try, their best, but a majority of them would fail. But when they finally learned these terms, it was like a badge of honor, separating the seasoned vets from the newbies.
Maine StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Maine Has Received So Far

It has now been 31 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of July 18, the U.S. has sent 390,100,605 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 118.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will report how many students and teachers are vaccinated this fall

Maine will publicly share information about COVID-19 vaccination rates among K-12 teachers and students this fall amid a renewed effort to increase vaccination rates as schools prepare to return to in-person learning. The focus on school vaccinations comes as COVID-19 infections in Maine have risen sharply with the arrival of...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

The Best Kayaking Lake In Pennsylvania Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Kayaking allows us to spend quiet time on the water under the golden summer sun or in the cold of winter. It’s perhaps one of the most relaxing ways to spend a day in nature. With 2,500 lakes in Pennsylvania, we have a ton of places to go kayaking all year round. However, if you […] The post The Best Kayaking Lake In Pennsylvania Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Bangor, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Smoke Leads Authorities To Drugs On Union St. In Bangor Monday

Many in Bangor woke up Monday morning to the sound of sirens. But in this case, smoke led not to fire, but to drugs, instead. Motorists traveling along Union Street in Bangor noticed smoke coming from a residence in the area of Union St. just past Westland and just before Vermont. Public safety dispatchers started to receive calls about the smoke around 7 AM.
Harrington, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Here’s What That Big Fight In Harrington Was All About

Well now here's something that you don't see every day. A boxing event that drew almost 500 spectators recently took place in one of the more beautiful areas of Downeast Maine. Was it an illegal fight put together for gambling purposes and without the knowledge of authorities or the gaming commission?
Orland, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Orland Now Has A Unique New Spot To Grab A Healthy Treat

Making the dream come true. I remember when I opened my first restaurant. It was in the old Portland Public Market, back before that was basically turned into an office building. I was so stoked. I worked hard for weeks on the business plan, the menu, the whole nine yards. The market eventually closed, so the dream kinda went with it for a while til I had my second place.
Bangor, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Spirit Halloween To Open Location In Bangor Mall in 2021

Spooky season will be here soon. It looks like Bangor Mall will be home to a popular seasonal Halloween shop. Spirit Halloween will open in Bangor Mall this Halloween season. The location will be located in the former Victoria's Secret storefront. While no exact opening date has been set, the Halloween-themed store typically opens in mid-August. We sent an email to Spirit Halloween and are awaiting a response. We'll let you know as soon as we hear back.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine State Trooper Snags Intense Video Of An Electrical Blaze

When I was a kid, I remember one Saturday morning while I was watching cartoons, I heard a zapping sound and the TV started flickering on and off. I looked outside the living room window, and the power line running from the road to the house was on fire. Being 8 or 9 years old, naturally, I thought the house was on the verge of burning down.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Record Setting Number of Maine Any Deer Permits To Be Issued

It's going to be another big season for any deer permits. Hunters planning to hit the woods for deer can drastically increase their chances of having venison in the freezer. It will be another record setting year for any deer permits. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will issue 153,910 any deer permits for the upcoming deer season. The number of permits is up 44,020 from last year, when 109,890 permits were issued. 68,145 permits were issued in 2019.
Hancock County, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Ruby The Cow Cat Is Still At The SPCA of Hancock County

Ruby is still hold up at the shelter and she has informed us that she would much rather be snoozing away in your lap while you're watching the Red Sox. We've talked about Ruby the "Cow Kitty" before, as she came to the SPCA of Hancock County from a shelter in Georgia back in February. The bad news is, she's still at the SPCA!
PoliticsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Here Are Some Of The Nastiest Nicknames For Towns and Cities In Maine

Let's face it, there are times in Maine when there isn't much happening and you're forced to create your entertainment. For generations, that entertainment has included coming up with ridiculous and in some cases, downright offensive nicknames for the towns and cities we live in or visit. Why? Because we're bored, we're drunk or we just want someone to pay attention to us. Are they super clever and creative? Not particularly. But that isn't the point. The point is to make you laugh, make you shake your head or make you angry. With that in mind, here are some of the nasty nicknames for towns/cities in Maine that you may have heard of.

Comments / 0

Community Policy