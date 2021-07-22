How Many of These Nasty Nicknames For Maine Towns Have You Heard Of?

I always enjoy listening to people attempt to say "Maine" names. When I worked at WABI-TV5, years ago, it was always too amusing to see the look of confusion, then horror, then defeat when new reporters would come in from out of town, and see the different town, river, or geographic name come across the teleprompter. They would try, their best, but a majority of them would fail. But when they finally learned these terms, it was like a badge of honor, separating the seasoned vets from the newbies.