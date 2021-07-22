NFL just dropped the ultimate gauntlet for teams with bad vaccine rates

Cancel
The NFL just dropped quite the update, as they made it clear that if a game can’t be rescheduled this season, the team with a COVID outbreak will forfeit that contest. Leave it to Roger Goodell and the NFL to drop quite the bomb on Thursday with training camps around the corner across the country. With there still be plenty of debate in terms of players getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the NFL just sent quite the statement for guys on the edge.

