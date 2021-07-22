Cancel
What are microbusinesses, and why is UCLA tracking them?

By City News Service
San Bernardino County Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — UCLA economists announced Thursday that they have a created a tool for tracking online microbusinesses to show how they contribute to local economic growth. According to the UCLA Anderson School of Management, economists Leila Bengali and William Yu developed the index to track the activity of online microbusinesses at the national, state, core-based statistical area (CBSA) and county levels, demonstrating for the first time a way to monitor the activity of an important but often overlooked driver of the economy.

Comments / 0

