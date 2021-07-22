Cockburn eager to expand his skill set for next level: 'I want to keep growing my game'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn described the NBA Draft process as “an ego check”, which ultimately led him back to Illinois for a third season. It’s hard to fault the highly-accomplished 21-year-old for thinking optimistically about his pro potential after dominating the college game as a sophomore. Cockburn averaged nearly 18 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, he shot higher than 65 percent from the field, he posted more double-doubles (16) than anyone at the high-major level and he was a consensus All-American.247sports.com
