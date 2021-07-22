Cancel
Cockburn eager to expand his skill set for next level: 'I want to keep growing my game'

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn described the NBA Draft process as “an ego check”, which ultimately led him back to Illinois for a third season. It’s hard to fault the highly-accomplished 21-year-old for thinking optimistically about his pro potential after dominating the college game as a sophomore. Cockburn averaged nearly 18 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, he shot higher than 65 percent from the field, he posted more double-doubles (16) than anyone at the high-major level and he was a consensus All-American.

Illinois StatePosted by
247Sports

'Illinois is my home': Why Kofi Cockburn decided to return to the Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — As he was arriving at the currently-under-construction Ubben Basketball Complex on Wednesday, Kofi Cockburn’s best-laid plans were to play it cool, to arrive with his emotions in check. When he opened the door, those plans were foiled. He was home. Back to the place that embraced him with open arms, to the building that helped grow his game and around the people who believed in him.
Illinois Statethechampaignroom.com

‘Illinois is my home’: Cockburn focused on ‘legacy’ in junior season

Kofi Cockburn is back where he belongs. It started as a rocky offseason for Brad Underwood and Illinois, losing multiple assistant coaches, Adam Miller to the transfer portal, and Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili to the pros. However, Underwood has been able to gain some momentum back for the program with the additions of multiple well-known assistant coaches; the returns of Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams; additions of Alfonso Plummer, Omar Payne, a trio of freshman sharp shooters; and his second-team All-American back in Champaign for another season.
